DA urges vaccination of pets in Marinduque after cattle rabies infection

The Department of Agriculture urged the public on Monday to have their pet dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies, as reports of cattle in the Marinduque province being infected with the virus reached their office.

“The latest now in Marinduque is even cattle, getting infected. Also wildlife. That's why the veterinarians from Marinduque are also afraid, saying that cattle are infected with rabies,” Agriculture Asec. Dante Palabrica disclosed in an ambush interview.

According to Palabrica, the viral disease is always present.

“It's present even if it's rainy, summer. The problem is that it has not been given importance, so the number of people dying, based on the statistics reported, is one Pinoy every day.”

With this, he encouraged people to also get vaccinated against rabies.

“Because you don't know. This is alive. Of course, if bitten, the wound shall be cleaned, but you better go to the doctor,” he said.

“There is no vaccine that will claim 100% protection. What if the dog that bit you died? Like Killua's issue in Bicol. When the dog was killed, it was only then that they found out that it had rabies,” Palabrica added.

According to Agriculture Usec. Deogracias Victor Savellano, rabies is 100% fatal.

“However, it is 100% preventable through vaccination, and the department is committed to strengthen this program,” he stressed.

“Because there are many animals, dogs, and cats here in the Philippines, and they are not injected with [anti] rabies injections. [We hope] at least 40–50% of the livestock and pets will be vaccinated,” he added.

Savellano said that the DA is now preparing a budget for animal vaccinations.