Cebu political leaders back Garcia amid CBRT issue

Leaders from at least 1,000 barangays, city and municipal mayors and even representatives in Congress have expressed full support to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in her quest to stop the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) along Capitol-owned properties and the Capitol building.

Those supporting the governor also include the Cebu City Council, presided over by Garcia’s nephew, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, which seemingly left Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in political isolation except with a handful of councilors and his nephew, South District Representative Eduardo Rama.

The governor has not issued any statement on Rama’s administrative complaint before the Office of President for alleged violation of the principles of abuse of authority, oppression and grave misconduct.

Rama alleged that Garcia has no jurisdiction to interfere with the affairs of Cebu City as a Highly Urbanized City, which Cebu City operates independently from the province.

The complaint cited that the CBRT is a national government initiative aimed at providing infrastructure to the commuting public with an allocated budget at P28.78 billion from Barangay Bulacao in the south to Talamban in the North.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) asked the CBRT implementers to stop the civil works.

NCCA chairman Victorino Manalo said that pursuant to statutory requirements, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is requested to submit two documents to NCCA for assessment and approval.

These are Archeological Impact Assessment (AIA) for the project, as required by Republic Act 10066 and a DENR-EMB memorandum circular; and development plans for the project, including mitigation activities to protect sight line with regards to the Capitol Building and the Osmeña Boulevard-Fuente Circle Vista Corridor — as required by the general provisions of the General Appropriation Act (GAA).