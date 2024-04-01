Binondo ‘dice gambler’ nabbed

Operatives from the Manila Police District-Police Station 11 apprehended a 29-year-old man for conducting an illegal dice gambling game in Binondo, Manila early on Sunday morning.

The suspect was identified as Rommel del Pilar, a resident of Sambahayan Kagitingan Street, Tondo, Manila.

Police said that the suspect was arrested on 31 March 2024, along Camba Street near the corner of M. De Santos Street in Binondo, Manila.

According to reports, arresting officers Pat. Patrick Henry Umali and Pat. Christian Monderin were conducting a foot patrol within their assigned area when they spotted a group of men facing each other in a circle, gambling with dice.

The officers approached the group and identified themselves as police officers. They then arrested Del Pilar and confiscated P120 in various denominations from his possession.

An additional P150 in different denominations and gambling paraphernalia were recovered from the pavement.

The other individuals in the gambling group managed to elude arrest.

Del Pilar will be charged with violating PD 1602 or the Anti-illegal Gambling Law at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.