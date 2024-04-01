4 provinces to experience 42°C heat index — PAGASA report

The latest report from the state weather bureau PAGASA shows that four provinces in the country are expected to experience a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius and above on Monday.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said that the highest heat index of 43°C may hit Appari, Cagayan, and Catarman, Northern Samar.

The Central Bicol State University of Agriculture or CBSUA in Pili, Camarines Sur, and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, on the other hand, is projected to experience a heat index of 42°C.

The Department of Science and Technology’s PAGASA defines heat index as the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, the heat is expected to intensify in a large portion of the country this April.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA encouraged the public to limit their time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor, wear umbrellas, hats, and sleeved clothing outdoors, and schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day when it is cooler.

Class suspensions

Due to the extreme heat, suspensions of face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school in public and private schools until 2 April have been ordered in the cities of Iloilo, Bacolod, and Roxas in Capiz.

Face-to-face classes at all levels, both public and private, are also suspended until 2 April in Enrique B. Magalona, Negros Occidental.

Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, also suspended all classes at all levels, public and private, on Monday.

Meanwhile, classes in Tantangan, South Cotabato, are only half-days from 1 to 15 April on all levels, public and private.

The Department of Education said in March that school heads are given authority to suspend classes due to the extreme hot weather brought on by the El Niño phenomenon.