'Salubong' angel

LOOK: A little girl acting as an angel in the 'Salubong' greets the image of Mary while suspended in the air as spectators outside the church watch on Easter Sunday, 31 March 2024, at the Diocesan of Sto. Nino Parish in Bago Bantay, Quezon City. The angel's greeting to Virgin Mary symbolizes Christ's resurrection announcement. This ritual is rooted in Christian theology, inspired by biblical narratives where angels proclaimed the resurrection to Mary and other women. The angel represents divine proclamation, highlighting the significance of Christ's victory over death and Mary's pivotal role. Additionally, the encounter symbolizes Mary's purity and grace, emphasizing her importance in the narrative of redemption. | via Yummie Dingding