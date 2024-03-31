Protect kids from measles, pertussis, Go urges parents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urges Filipino parents to support the government’s vaccination drive against measles and pertussis.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, appealed to parents to support and cooperate with the government’s vaccination program to protect their children from diseases.

This comes amid reports of increasing measles cases in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and pertussis outbreaks in the National Capital Region, including Taguig City and Quezon City, and other parts of the country like Iloilo City.

“Protecting our children’s health is a shared responsibility. Hinihikayat ko ang lahat ng mga magulang na suportahan ang mga inisyatibo sa pagbabakuna ng pamahalaan (I encourage all parents to support the government’s vaccination initiatives),” he said. “By making sure that our children receive their vaccines on time, we can keep them away from serious diseases like measles and pertussis.”

Republic Act 10152, known as the “Mandatory Infants and Children Health Immunization of 2011,” mandates routine immunization services for infants and children up to five years of age, targeting diseases including pertussis and measles.

Go also addressed vaccine hesitancy among parents, attributing it to misconceptions and fears of adverse effects.

“Let us trust our health experts and not allow fear to hinder our fight against these preventable diseases. Let us prioritize the health and safety of our children,” he added.

The Department of Health (DoH) has launched a nonselective immunization drive in Mindanao in response to the measles outbreak in BARMM, aiming to vaccinate children in the affected areas without requiring vaccination history verification.

This measure seeks to expedite immunization and control the outbreak more efficiently. Undersecretary Eric Tayag reassured parents that the vaccine is safe, with no risk of overdose, for children aged six months to 10 years.

Moreover, the DoH has reported a resurgence of measles and pertussis cases nationwide, with over 2,600 measles cases and more than 453 cases of pertussis, including 35 deaths, in the first 10 weeks of the year.

The DoH raised the alarm about the possible spread of pertussis infections to neighboring areas. They called for increased vigilance and the prompt reporting of any cases that may indicate the presence of the disease.

Meanwhile, Go emphasized the importance of utilizing Malasakit Centers for those affected and requiring medical assistance, highlighting these centers as a critical resource for Filipino families needing medical care.

Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over 10 million Filipinos.