Poll officer raps La Paz mayor

BAGUIO CITY — The assistant election officer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Abra filed a complaint against the mayor of La Paz for allegedly threatening her during Holy Week.

In her affidavit, Chadela Belmes Tuazon claimed that in the afternoon of 25 March, La Paz Mayor Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos entered her office at the municipal building and started shouting at her.

She recalled the mayor shouting (as translated into English): “Leave this office! Are you fighting me? What do you want? War?”

Tuazon said that when the mayor saw her getting her mobile phone, Bernos again shouted at her if she’s calling her elder sister, Atty. Mae Richelle Belmes Chaudhary, the provincial election supervisor of Abra.

The complainant averred that the mayor told her that he does not like their presence in the building and they should leave. He allegedly hit the table and the laptop computer of Tuazon.

After that, the mayor went out from the office shouting: “Agsubliak!” (I shall return!)”

Tuazon immediately vacated her office with the help of their on-the-job training students.

She further alleged that election officer Rodrigo Basa did nothing to pacify Bernos, laughing while talking with someone on his mobile phone.

Basa, Tuazon said through an affidavit, allegedly posted threatening words in their Facebook messenger group chat. The officer stated: “Those who are assuming they know everything, your days are numbered!”

Basa later deleted those messages, Tuazon said, adding her elder sister filed a complaint-affidavit against Basa and another officer before the Civil Service Commission.

Bernos was yet to comments on the complaint of Tuazon against him.