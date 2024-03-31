Mogpog mayor airs side on Easter Sunday incident at Balanacan Port

The Mayor of Mogpog, Marinduque, Leo Livelo, has aired his side on the alleged incident that occurred on Easter Sunday and was posted on Facebook.

"Don’t blame us on what happened because we have been ushering help, water and portalet, in that port that is not under our jurisdiction," said Livelo, who was very irate when airing his side.

The video post of Mariele Mendoza Mataac, showed passengers holding the tents without frame to shield themselves from the scorching heat of the sun.

The annoyed Mogpog mayor stated that Mataac was not even a resident of Mogpog.

"We already made plans to resolve the problem and it’s the PPA that should resolve that. Tumutulong lang kami. During peak season talaga ay hindi namin maiiwasan ang pagdagsa ng tao sa mga pantalan dahil hindi natin pwedeng isiksik sa mga barko ang lahat ng mga pasaherong yan," he lamented.

"It’s not right that we are the ones being blamed on that," he stressed.

For her part, Philippine Ports Authority spokesperson Eunice Samonte confirmed that the LGU were the ones who set up the tents inside the port.

"Di sya nakatayo talaga. Yan lang kinunan. Eto mga tent natin. Outside port yang mga yan. Si LGU ang nagsuggest na jan ang pila sa labas instead na sa loob. Mismong si Gov," she said.

She also said that indeed there was influx of passengers at the said port on Easter Sunday.

"Dahil sa pagdagsa ng mga pasahero sa labas ng pier ng Balanacan, hindi inaasahan ang mga singitan sa pila. Bagamat hindi ito hawak ng PPA ang pagpapapila sa labas ng pantalan ay ginawan ng aksyon ng pamunuan upang mapapasok ang mga pasahero. Nagdagdag ng tent ang PPA bilang dagdag tulong para sa mga pasaherong nasa pangangalaga ng LGU sa labas ng pantalan," she explained.