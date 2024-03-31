Kuya Bong seeks Samal power outage probe

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is calling for urgent action to address the recurring power outages in the Island Garden City of Samal — one of the banner tourist destinations in Davao Region — amid the sweltering summer heat which significantly raises the region’s heat index.

The lawmaker also pointed out how these outages affect livelihoods and businesses and damage household appliances, further burdening the ordinary Filipino.

“Many are affected here, such as their business, their livelihood, tourism, and even the daily equipment of our compatriots, including appliances that are used by ordinary Filipinos are damaged,” Go said.

He also recounted his previous calls to the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO), urging the cooperative to fulfill its promise to rectify the power supply issues on Samal Island.

“If you remember, we have called the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative several times to fix the electric supply in Samal island. NORDECO promised to fix this problem,” Go said.

The senator also voiced the frustration and desperation of the residents, questioning the duration they must endure subpar services.

“We need answers to these questions,” Go said.

The cause of the power failure is NORDECO’s alleged antiquated submarine cable, which was installed in the 1980s and can no longer cover the entire capacity of the island. The submarine cable connects Samal Island to the Pantukan Grid.

During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Energy on 12 July 2023, Go stressed the urgency of finding a solution to Davao del Norte’s power supply outages. He also appealed to NORDECO to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

He again reiterated this during the Senate plenary debates on the 2024 budget proposal of the Department of Energy, where he reminded the department of the importance of monitoring these areas to prevent further brownouts.

Go previously expressed his dismay and concern over the unresolved power outages in Davao del Norte, which have damaged critical medical equipment in the region’s health facilities.

Two Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines, four computerized tomography scans, and one medical linear accelerator machine at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City are reportedly non-operational due to power-related damage.

Emphasizing the need for accountability and immediate action, Go announced his plan to file a resolution, in collaboration with Senators Francis Tolentino and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, to investigate the power interruptions and find possible legislative solutions to the problem.

“As a member of the Senate Committees on Energy and Public Services, I am filing this Monday... a resolution seeking to investigate the power interruption in Samal Island with an end given determining the capacity and capability of the electric supplier to meet the electricity demands in the area,” said the senator.

In a direct appeal to NORDECO general manager Elvera Alngog through a phone call on Holy Thursday, the senator stressed the importance of honor and commitment, highlighting the cooperative’s responsibility to its over 100,000 customers on the island.

Go also reminded all public service providers of their duty to deliver quality services, echoing the sentiments of the affected communities who demand nothing less than fair and competent service.

“I am appealing to NORDECO, please, improve your service to the people. And I hope the power supply will return to normal soon. NORDECO, better shape up. Do your job well because our countrymen are waiting for good service,” he said.