DAVRAA gears up for secure Games

DAVAO CITY — To ensure a smooth and secure Davao Regional Athletics Association (DAVRAA) Meet, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) and the Department of Education are collaborating on an information drive for athletes, coaches, and officials.

PSSO chief Angel Sumagaysay said they’d hold an orientation covering Davao City regulations, including prohibitions on bomb jokes, illegal drugs, firearms, alcohol, smoking, and drone operation.

Curfew enforcement for minors will be strictly implemented. Speed limits and billeting rules will also be discussed.

The DAVRAA Meet, from 1 to 7 April, will involve over 7,000 participants competing in 47 sports across 24 venues. The PSSO will deploy nearly 15,000 security personnel throughout the event.