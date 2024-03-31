Acuzar sends DHSUD execs to grassroots

Key officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) are being sent to the grassroots to engage and attract more partners, particularly local governments.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Sunday said the move is intended to sustain the momentum of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program’s nationwide rollout.

During an earlier meeting with his top lieutenants, Acuzar focused on implementing the 4PH nationwide. Several undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, and directors will be sent to the field.

“Each official will be assigned to specific areas to closely monitor ongoing projects. This will enable us to focus more on the expeditious implementation of the flagship program throughout the country. This will also send a strong message of our commitment to the Filipino people as directed by the President,” Acuzar said.

He said DHSUD will collaborate with local government units, partners, and other stakeholders to ensure the trouble-free sustained rollout of the nationwide housing program.

The presence of DHSUD officials at the grassroots will also allow local concerns and issues to be addressed immediately as the national government implements an “out-of-the-box and innovative” approach to address the country’s housing backlog.

Undersecretary Garry de Guzman, head of the DHSUD-4PH project management office, reported that more than 30 projects are now in various stages of development and construction all over the country. He said 195 LGUs have so far expressed their intention to participate in the 4PH.

DHSUD officials are also engaging various national government agencies, LGUs, and the private sector, particularly contractors, developers, and banks, Acuzar said. DHSUD’s key shelter agencies are also active in the 4PH implementation, he added.

Home Development Mutual (Pag-IBIG) Fund has started processing and releasing developmental loans to contractors of 4PH projects, further boosting the ongoing implementation of the flagship program.

Meanwhile, the Social Housing Finance Corporation is also implementing projects in various parts of the country.