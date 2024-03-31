3 Chinese nationals arrested for attempting to evade immigration

The Bureau of Immigration reported that on 26 March at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 it intercepted three Chinese nationals who attempted to elude immigration.

BI-NAIA identified the three passengers as Yu Yang, Wang Bo, and Zhang Yong, who were apprehended while they attempted to board their flight bound for Hong Kong.

According to the bureau, the three Chinese nationals attempted to depart the country via a Cathay Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong when they were intercepted by BI officers at NAIA Terminal 3. Based on the surveillance footage, it was revealed that the three Chinese nationals attempted to slip past the immigration counters, prompting the BI officers to refer them to a secondary inspection.

Upon verification, it was revealed that all three of them had derogatory records and were subject to a blacklist order issued in 2023 against them.

“Our system is different now. We have primary officers, secondary officers, added checks at the boarding gates, and off-site surveillance,” said Tansingco. "Hence, such attempts by illegal aliens will not go unnoticed,” he added.

The trio was immediately placed under arrest by BI officials, and following their rights being explained, they underwent a virtual inquest conducted by the BI Legal Division. In accordance with Philippine immigration laws, appropriate legal actions will be pursued against them.

"The attempted illegal departure of these aliens poses a threat to national security and public safety," added Commissioner Tansingco. "We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend individuals who attempt to circumvent immigration laws and regulations."

All three were transferred to the BI Warden Facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, where they will remain until they are deported.