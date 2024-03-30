Visitor injured after ceiling collapsed at PLM

Officials of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila have suspended classes on 1 April to inspect the collapsed ceiling of the entrance building Friday afternoon.

The incident left one injured who is a visitor in Intramuros Manila.

"To properly assess the safety of our facilities, PLM will suspend classes on Monday, April 1, 2024. In view of the suspension, midterms week is extended until April 8, 2024," PLM stated in an advisory posted at their official Facebook account.

The office of the PLM will still be open on Monday.

PLM revealed the incident occurred at around 2:27 pm of 29 March 2024 when the ceiling of the Gusaling Emilio Ejercito collapsed.

According to PLM, the visitor of a lady guard sustained “minor abrasion” and was given medical attention.

PLM continues to monitor its health condition.

The administration is continuing its probe on the cause of the collapsed ceiling. It added that the building will undergo repair to ensure the safety of its employees and students to prevent it from happening again.

“Pending evaluation and completion of needed repairs, we will in the meantime use the Sta. Lucia Gate near Justo Albert Auditorium for our entrance and the Sta. Lucia Gate near the Rajah Sulayman Gymnasium for our exit,” added PLM.