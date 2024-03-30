Test of faith

Being a basketball player is perhaps the most glamorous job in the world.

Aside from the hefty salary — some are paid per game — the fortune that comes with it is truly life-changing.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers grew up poor in Ohio before becoming a global icon, while Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was abandoned by his parents before becoming a superstar in the National Basketball Association.

Barangay Ginebra playmaker LA Tenorio was in the same boat when terrifying news hit him one February morning last year: he had stage 3 colon cancer. Suddenly, he wasn’t just fighting for a game or his career — he was fighting for his life.

Tenorio is one of the most beloved players in the Philippine Basketball Association.

He plays for the country’s most popular team, and most Filipinos can relate to him because he is just 5-foot-9 and cut his teeth competing for Don Bosco Technical Institute of Makati and San Beda College during his elementary and high school days, respectively.

In college, he ran the plays for Ateneo de Manila University during the peak of its rivalry with De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Then, he entered the PBA as the fourth overall pick of San Miguel Beer in the 2006 draft before joining Alaska in 2008 and landing at Ginebra in 2012.

With the Kings, his star power grew.

Tenorio won eight PBA titles and was named Most Valuable Player of the Finals four times and Player of the Conference once. He also saw action for Gilas Pilipinas and was part of the squad that won the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games that the country hosted in 2019.

But more than anything, Tenorio’s longevity has kept him on top.

Tenorio, known for his hard work, grit, and heady plays inside the court, has not missed a single game in his 17-year professional career, earning him the distinction of being the league’s modern-day version of Ironman.

The streak ended at 744 consecutive games on 1 March 2023 when the Kings announced that Tenorio would sit out their match against Meralco due to a “groin injury.”

It turned out that it was colon cancer, which was diagnosed prior.

Tenorio admitted that being diagnosed with cancer was like a life sentence. He quietly cried in his sleep, hoping and praying that it would just simply go away by the time he woke up.

It was indeed a test of faith.

But Tenorio refused to quit. Instead, he bravely battled the “Big C” by undergoing chemotherapy at the world’s best cancer treatment facility in Singapore, taking good care of his body, and keeping his strong devotion to Padre Pio.

His efforts paid off as he was finally declared cancer-free after 12 chemotherapy sessions.

He returned to the PBA last December and is on his way to putting the finishing touches on a stellar career that has touched the hearts of Filipinos — both on and off the court.

Tenorio’s story is truly inspiring.

He may not be as rich and popular as NBA superstars like James or Butler, but he has the guts and courage to battle adversity and rise after every fall.

Filipinos should learn from Tenorio’s story of resurrection.

They should learn that no matter how difficult the situation is, they can easily overcome it if they work hard and keep their faith. After all, the most amazing thing in life happens right at the moment when you are about to give up.

Happy Easter!