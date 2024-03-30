PhilHealth’s portal now on eGovPH Super App

Members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) can now check their transactions on their mobile phones through the eGovPH Super App.

Unlike its web-based portal, PhilHealth said the app allows faster access to members’ profiles, contribution history, and Konsulta providers.

“PhilHealth’s inclusion in the eGovPH Super App is integral to the agency’s digital transformation journey,” PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. said.

Urgent priority

“This is definitely one of our urgent priorities as we continuously improve our services and make them within reach by more and more Filipinos who are gravitating towards online transactions,” he stressed.

The eGovPH Super App is a one-stop platform for government transactions between citizens and government agencies.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology continues to enhance the app and partner with other government agencies so the public can complete multiple government requirements wherever they are.

The eGovPH Super App is downloadable on Google Play and Apple Store. A click on the app’s button will show the PhilHealth’s portal.

After filling out the personal data sheet, the app will send a one-time password or OTP to the users’ mobile numbers for verification and 24-hour access to the app.

More services due for integration

“More PhilHealth services are due for integration with eGovPH Super App such as online registration and online amendment, registration with a Konsulta Package provider, and the use of QR code to facilitate verification, among others,” Ledesma said.

PhilHealth said the Konsulta Package already benefits 22 million Filipinos from its consultations, screenings, laboratory tests, and affordable medicines.