Marcos: Overcome tests, mimic Christ

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ to overcome current challenges as the world celebrates His resurrection today, Easter Sunday.

“Today, we remember the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus Christ to humanity — that He will rise again and deliver eternal salvation for all,” Marcos said in his Easter message.

He said this “auspicious occasion reminds us that while faith, devotion, and sacrifice are, by themselves, worthy ideals to aspire for, they also yield great rewards both here on earth and the hereafter.”

“Let us draw inspiration from this important narrative as we overcome our personal and spiritual challenges,” he said.

Marcos said he hopes Easter Sunday will inspire everyone to live a Christ-like life, particularly sharing blessings in whatever form “to the poor, the sick, and the downtrodden.”

“Finally, let us unite in praying for the continued guidance of God Almighty in our collective pursuit to build the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) that we are destined to achieve,” he said.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from death, on the third day after his crucifixion.

It is preceded by Holy Week, which includes Maundy Thursday — the commemoration of Jesus’s Last Supper with his disciples; Good Friday — the day of his Crucifixion; and Holy Saturday—the transition between the Crucifixion and Resurrection.

Unity, Progress

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. reminded Filipinos that the message of Easter is unity and progress.

“My Easter message would be about the relevance of Easter to unity and progress through kindness, love, and empathy,” he told Daily Tribune.

“As we celebrate the season of rebirth, renewal, and hope, let’s also embrace the opportunity for unity and progress in our communities and beyond. Easter’s message of resurrection and new beginnings reminds us that, together, we can overcome challenges and build a brighter future for all.”

“Let us unite as a people, recognizing that our collective strength lies in our willingness to work towards common goals. May this time of reflection encourage us to act with kindness, compassion, and understanding, fostering a culture of cooperation and mutual respect,” Abalos said.

“Together let us commit to building bridges of understanding and empathy, so that we may move forward as one, united in our shared humanity, towards the continued progress of our country. Wishing everyone a very happy and meaningful Easter,” he added.

Jesus in the center

Political analyst Dindo Manhit, meanwhile, urged the public to “put Jesus at the center of our lives.”

“For our Filipino citizens, it’s about the risen Lord and the promise of salvation. [Let’s] always put Jesus our savior at the center of our lives, and God bless the Filipino people,” Manhit said.

Stay safe, cool

In the City of Pines, Baguio Country Club general manager Anthony de Leon greeted Filipinos a happy Easter Sunday.

In a video message to the DAILY TRIBUNE, De Leon thanked Baguio Country Club patrons, members, and guests who visited the club during Lent.

“We look forward to your next visit to Baguio City, where you will enjoy the climate, services, products, and facilities of Baguio Country Club,” De Leon said.

“We’d like to thank the management of DAILY TRIBUNE for their continued support, and I’d like to wish all the readers and patrons of Tribune a happy Easter and a happy weekend to everyone,” he added.

‘Don’t be hot-headed’

Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II reminded motorists to stay cool in the expected rush to return to Manila after the Lenten holidays.

“Just a reminder to our motorists returning home, take care. Many are also traveling home, so don’t be hot-headed,” Mendoza said in a video message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Eat properly and, most important of all, pray. Let’s take this time to rest and drive safely,” he added.

According to the North Luzon Expressway management, high-volume traffic is expected from 2 p.m. on 31 March to 8 a.m. on 1 April.

Lade Jean Kabagani, Gabriela

Baron and Jing Villamente