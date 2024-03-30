CEB, DSAPI commit to inclusive air travel

In an effort to raise awareness and provide support for individuals with Down syndrome, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc. (DSAPI).

A memorandum of arrangement was signed by CEB and DSAPI to initiate joint projects, such as public awareness campaigns, sensitivity training for CEB staff, and travel familiarization exercises for DSAPI members. These programs aim to empower people with Down syndrome and advance an accepting culture in aviation.

“At Cebu Pacific, inclusivity is very much aligned with our purpose. We’re dedicated to flying every Juan through our affordable fares and extensive network. We look forward to partnering with DSAPI to enhance our programs and provide an accessible and welcoming travel experience for all passengers. We also hope that the immersion programs will also help members of the DSAPI community,” CEB marketing chief and customer experience officer Candice Iyog said.

DSAPI, a non-profit organization advocating for the rights and welfare of those with Down syndrome, welcomes the partnership as a milestone in advancing their cause.

Challenging

“Traveling by air is challenging for most people with Down syndrome and their families due to a lack of awareness and support systems. We are grateful for partners like Cebu Pacific who share our vision of building an inclusive society where people with Down syndrome can actively participate and achieve their full potential,” DSAPI chairman Elmer Lapena said.

With operations in 35 domestic and 24 international locations around Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, CEB is unwavering in its resolve to promote inclusivity and provide more people with access to the gift of air travel.