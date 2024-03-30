Baguio Country Club GM, caddies greet Easter Sunday

Baguio Country Club General Manager Anthony de Leon greeted Filipinos a happy Easter Sunday.

In a video message to DAILY TRIBUNE, De Leon thanked the Baguio Country Club patrons, members, and guests who visited their club this Lenten season.

“We look forward to your next visit here in Baguio City as you enjoy the climate, the services, the products, and facilities of Baguio Country Club,” de Leon said.

“We’d like to thank the management of Tribune for their continued support and I’d like to thank all the readers and patrons of Tribune a happy Easter and a happy weekend to everyone,” he added.

Dindo Manhit, meanwhile, urged the public to “put Jesus at the center of our lives.”

“For our Filipino citizens, it’s about the risen Lord and the promise of salvation. [Let’s] always put Jesus our savior at the center of our lives and God bless the Filipino people,” Manhit said.

“Happy Easter and pray everyday tapos pag umuuwi kayo (when you go home), stay safe,” Ma. Aurelia Cruz from GIFT Shop Baguio Country Club added.

Baguio Country Club caddies also sent their Easter greetings.