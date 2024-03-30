AFP chief urges remaining NPA rebels to embrace peace, end violence

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Saturday called on the remaining members of the communist rebel group, New People’s Army, to break the cycle of violence and embrace peace by returning to the folds of the law.

Brawner made his call in time for the 55th anniversary of the New People’s Army (NPA) on 29 March.

“I urge every remaining member of the NPA to take a moment of reflection and reconsideration. The armed struggle only brought about suffering and division,” he said in a text message.

“It is time to break the cycle of violence and embrace the possibility of peace. It is time to lay down your arms and abandon the armed struggle,” he added.

Brawner said there’s a bright opportunity waiting for the NPA rebels such as reintegrating into society, reuniting with their loved ones, and leading productive lives within communities.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be further ensnared in the web of conflict and strife. It is time to chart a new course towards reconciliation and healing,” he said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines’ Central Committee ordered the NPA cadres and card-carrying party members to “exert all possible kinds of tactical offensives employing all kinds of weapons from rocks, machetes, booby traps, rifles, and land mines and all sorts of weapons that the people can craft” against the government forces.

The NPA members were also ordered “to ambush the government troops’ reconnaissance units, perimeter defense or supply lines and to attack their isolated outposts, among other moves.”

Amid the CPP’s order to NPA, Brawner stressed the need for every Filipino “to stand united in pursuit of peace and progress of the nation.”

He said the external forces ordering attacks only seek to undermine Philippine sovereignty and challenge Filipinos’ right to live peacefully.

“But let us not falter in the face of adversity. Together, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for generations to come,” Brawner said as he urged the remaining NPAs to surrender.

“Let this anniversary be a turning point, a moment of renewal and hope,” he added.

The military chief called on the remaining NPAs to embrace the path of peace, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“The time has come for us to join hands and work towards a better tomorrow,” he said.