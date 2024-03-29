Chinese man held over fake Phl visa

A Chinese national was detained by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for trying to enter the nation using a fake Philippine entry visa.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) identified the passenger as Huang YunPeng, a 33-year-old who was apprehended on 20 March at NAIA Terminal 3.

Accordingly, Huang's entry visa attached to his passport had obvious inconsistencies. The immigration officer processing him found out when he presented himself for primary screening at the immigration counter.

Huang had just arrived via Cebu Pacific flight from Kuala Lumpur.

The BI officer referred the Chinese passenger to the immigration supervisors for a secondary check.

The forensic examination confirmed that Huang's passport included a fake Philippine visa. He was arrested by immigration personnel, and immediately transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Huang will remain at the facility while undergoing deportation proceedings.

During the secondary inspection, Huang admitted that he paid a travel agency in Malaysia US$2,000 to process his fraudulent visa.

Tansingco hailed the BI-NAIA personnel who caught Huang for their vigilance, saying it proves that bureau employees stationed at the premiere port are adept and capable of detecting fraudulent travel documents.

“We shall continue to train our port personnel on how to detect fraudulent travel documentation. This is imperative, as it is our chief responsibility as gatekeepers of the country to guard our borders against aliens who undermine our sovereignty by using counterfeit entry visas,” the BI chief added.