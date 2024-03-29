Case against suspended mayor in Kalinga dismissed

BAGUIO CITY — The mayor of Tabuk City, the capital of the Province of Kalinga, felt vindicated as the case filed against him was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

"No regret in serving the people who trusted me", said Tabuk City Mayor Darwin Estrañero in his statement on the dismissal of the graft case slapped against him. He said he was accused of taking advantage of the worst situation that affected everybody when, in his full confidence, he prioritized the immediacy of the needs of his people.

"Because I stood my ground in doing the things which I know in my conscience is just right, I was ordered suspended last year," the mayor stressed.

Last year, the Ombudsman recommended the filing of a case against Estrañero for violating the provisions of Republic Act No. 3019 for the purchase of alleged overpriced medical equipment and supplies. He was suspended then.

Estrañero was accused of buying said alleged overpriced items that were essential in the battle against Covid-19.

In its latest decision, through an 11-page order issued this month, the Ombudsman argued "that the allegations of overpricing in the city government's purchase of medical supplies and devices at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic was not adequately established in the eight cases that were filed".

The mayor was allowed to report back to work starting 1 April 2024.

"For peace of mind, I respected the earlier decision as I know that truth shall prevail as it was said a thousand times that it shall set us all free. I also looked at my suspension in a positive way as a perfect timing to have more time in reflecting and taking little rest from the hectic schedules of being in the executive branch of the City Government and think of more efficient ways of serving the people when I resume my mandate", said Estrañero.

He added that he felt vindicated but stressed that he will never think of vengeance. He thanked the people who believed on his good intentions and continue to support him.