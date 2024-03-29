LATEST

Building Better Society Together

The Sisters of Mary School-Girlstown of Silang, Cavite, led by Sister Angela Kim, visited the Tzu Chi Eye Center this morning to deliver gifts for the medical team: packs of malunggay chips made by the Catholic nuns and their students. It was their way of thanking the Buddhist charitable group for its continued support to the Sisters of Mary School community. Tzu Chi has been caring for the eye health of Sisters of Mary School students, personnel, and nuns for over a decade now. Their affinity began in 2005 when the Sisters of Mary School sold its Sta. Mesa campus to Tzu Chi. Sisters of Mary School moved to a more spacious compound in Silang, Cavite, to accommodate the growing number of students. Tzu Chi continues to create blessings for society using the Catholic boarding school's old campus. Presently, it is the site of the Tzu Chi Eye Center, which caters to disadvantaged patients. Meanwhile, Sisters of Mary School continues its mission to give thousands of students from marginalized families a chance to change their destinies through education. Two religious groups from different faiths work harmoniously with a shared love for humanity and a mission to create a better society for the future.