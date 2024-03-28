Top 13 churches to visit in Las Piñas for Holy Week

Thirteen churches in Las Piñas City was listed by its Tourism and Cultural Office that must be visited by the faithful this Holy Week.

These churches, LPCTO chief Paul Ahljay San Miguel said, are (1) Saint Joseph Parish Church, located along Padre Diego Cera in Barangay Daniel Fajardo where the famous Bamboo Organ can be found; (2) Santuario de San Ezekiel Moreno in C5 Extension in Barangay Pulanglupa Uno; (3) Christ the King in Alabang-Zapote Road, Barangay Pamplona Uno; (4) Good Shepherd Parish Church in Manuela I, Barangay Pamplona Tres; (5) Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church in Paguilingan St. cor. Baltazar St., Philam Life Village in Barangay Pamplona Dos; (6) Mary Queen of Apostle Parish in Saging St., Barangay CAA; (7) Immaculate of Concepcion Parish in Marquez St., Gatchalian Subdivision in Barangay Manuyo Dos; (8) Five Wounds Parish Church in Alabang-Zapote Road, Talon Uno; (9) Mary Mother of Help Church in Italla 500, Vatican Drive, BF Resort Village in Barangay Talon 2; (10) Mary Immaculate Parish Nature Church in Moonwalk Village, Barangay Talon Singko; (11) San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Alabang-Zapote, Barangay Almanza Uno; (12) Our Lady of Pilar in Barangay Pilar; and (13) Holy Family Parish Church in CRM Avenue, BF Homes, Barangay Almanza.