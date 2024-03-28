Stay on top of your financial transactions during Holy Week with Metrobank

This Holy Week, it’s essential to plan your activities efficiently, to make your long weekend hassle-free.

Here are some reminders and tips from Metrobank to ensure a smooth-sailing Holy Week:

1. Complete Banking Transactions via Metrobank’s channels

Even during the Holy Week holidays, your banking needs don't take a break.

While all Metrobank branches will be closed from 28 to 29 March 2024, the Metrobank Pasay NAIA 3 branch will be open from 30 to 31 March 2024 for your banking needs.

You can also pay your bills, send money, and purchase load anytime, anywhere, with the help of the Metrobank App.

If you need to withdraw or deposit cash, Metrobank’s ATMs and CAMs are available 24/7. Find the nearest ATM and CAM through this link https://www.metrobank.com.ph/locator.

2. Pay It Forward with the Metrobank App

As you take time to reflect during the Holy Week, you can also use this as an opportunity to give back to causes you care about. Donating to your chosen organizations is easy through the Metrobank App.

Simply browse through Metrobank’s list of partner Foundations under the Billers tab. You can also contribute using your Metrobank credit card via the PayNow feature.

Enjoy smart, simple, and secure banking with the Metrobank App, available on Apple AppStore, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

3. Save on Gas for your Road Trip with your Metrobank Toyota Mastercard®

If you're hitting the road with family or friends during the long weekend, make sure to save on gas expenses. Metrobank Toyota Mastercard® lets you enjoy 3% fuel rebate at all Petron stations nationwide.

But before you go on a long drive, ensure your safety first! You can also get 10% off on genuine parts, accessories, and labor, when you have your car checked at your preferred Toyota dealer.

No Metrobank Toyota Mastercard® yet? Apply now to maximize your savings while enjoying your journey. Visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/cards/credit-cards/toyota.

As you do all these transactions, don’t forget to stay alert and vigilant during the Holy Week. While you're unwinding during the holidays, fraudsters are just lurking around the corner, waiting for the opportunity to take advantage of vulnerable customers.

Here are some tips to ensure all your financial transactions are authorized and secure:

• Beware of Unsolicited Requests of Your Information: Metrobank will never initiate calls, SMS, emails, or chats asking for your bank account details. Metrobank always reminds clients to never share sensitive information such as their bank account and personal details with unknown callers.

• Ignore SMS from Unknown numbers: If you receive a text message from an unfamiliar mobile number, exercise caution and refrain from engaging. It's better to ignore than risk falling into a scam trap.

• Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect any fraudulent activity in your account, promptly report it. Immediately call Metrobank’s Hotline at (02) 88-700-700 should you need to report or disable your online banking access.

This Holy Week, remember to prioritize convenience, safety, and security. Whether you're managing finances, making a donation, or embarking on a road trip, Metrobank has you covered. Enjoy a worry-free Holy Week with the help of your trusted bank.