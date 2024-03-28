QC assures Safe Semana Santa 2024

Quezon City’s law and order cluster assured the citizens of a safe and peaceful observance of this year’s Semana Santa, following a coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies.

The Quezon City Police District has deployed over 1,000 uniformed personnel all over the city, especially in areas where people are expected to converge such as churches, malls, transport terminals, and major thoroughfares.

The QCPD also reminded QCitizens to safeguard their homes that will be left unattended.

“We are fully committed in ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer vacation for everyone in Quezon City. Our officers are dedicated in maintaining peace and order; hence, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and cooperative throughout this period and report through helpline 122 any suspicious activities or emergencies for us to respond promptly," QCPD Director, P/BGen. Redrico Maranan said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Order and Safety will deploy 299 personnel to assist the QCitizens and the QCPD in maintaining peace and order during Holy Week.

For its part, the Traffic and Transport Management Department assigned 1,529 traffic enforcers in terminals, churches, and roads in the city to assist motorists and commuters and ensure their safety while traveling.

The QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office deployed ambulances with medic personnel in Lagro and Sto. Domingo Church, and with additional personnel on standby in case of an emergency.

Mayor Joy Belmonte assured that the local government, led by its law and order cluster, is working hand-in-hand to ensure the safety and security of the city.

“To our QCitizens, I pray for a peaceful and solemn observance of Semana Santa 2024. Have a blessed Holy Week and may God continue to guide us in this sacred journey,” Belmonte said.