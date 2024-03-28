Medical City wins major Healthcare Asia Awards titles

The Medical City (TMC) emerged victorious at the Healthcare Asia (HCA) Awards 2024 held 26 March 2024 in Singapore, with TMC Ortigas, TMC South Luzon and TMC Clinic securing the top three awards in the Healthcare Providers Category. Their victories reinforce the organization’s position as a top leader in the Philippine healthcare industry and its dedication to being a trusted partner in health by Filipinos.

Currently, Medical City is the largest healthcare network in the Philippines, operating under a single brand. The enterprise is composed of one flagship complex in Ortigas, Pasig; four provincial hospitals located in Laguna (South Luzon), Clark, Pangasinan and Iloilo; and 60 clinics in Metro Manila and select provinces in the Philippines. Today, TMC Ortigas serves some 50,000 inpatients and 500,000 outpatients a year.

HCA Awards, an annual event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the healthcare sector, named The Medical City Enterprise as the Hospital of the Year (TMC Ortigas), Secondary Hospital of the Year (TMC South Luzon), and Primary Care Provider of the Year (TMC Clinic) Awards, in recognition of TMC’s commitment to innovation, compassionate patient care, and excellence in service delivery.

Hospital of the Year

TMC Ortigas has clinched the prestigious Hospital of the Year award four times in the last five years (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024).

This recognition is a testament to its dedication to pushing medical science boundaries and patient care. One key contributor to TMC Ortigas’ exemplary performance is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Imaging Services. This has led to a significant improvement, with finalizing results compliance rate jumping from 98 percent to an impressive 99.88 percent.

Additionally, the introduction of Microwave Ablation for tumor-debulking, a first in the Philippines, and Radiofrequency Ablation for scarless removal of thyroid nodules has further solidified TMC’s commitment to cutting-edge treatment options, contributing to a 9.2 percent increase in revenues in 2023.

Milestones like the 11th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation and the successful completion of 24 Outpatient Percutaneous Coronary Interventions have enhanced patient care efficiency.

Furthermore, groundbreaking efforts in cardiovascular and neurological innovation, such as the Mechanical Thrombectomy and Endovascular Thrombectomy program, have earned TMC Ortigas the Patient Care Initiative of the Year award.

Over the years, TMC has impressively risen to Top of Mind Status, moving from 5th place in 2017 to a virtual tie for the top position, showing growing influence and trust within the community.

A key driver of this ascendancy has been TMC’s strategic use of social media, which achieved an unprecedented 80 million reach in 2023, demonstrating the power of digital platforms in amplifying our message of healthcare excellence and innovation.

TMC South Luzon: Secondary Hospital of the Year

Meanwhile, TMC South Luzon (TMC SL) won Secondary Hospital of the Year for its service innovation, patient care, and community outreach, marking its second win since 2022.

In 2023, TMC SL achieved a remarkable 14.32 percent growth in revenues, driven by new services like its expanded Wellness and Lifestyle Center.

Notable additions in TMC SL include the Bella Aesthetic Unit and Vivant Weight Wellness Unit, extending services through Sunset Clinics for after-office hours.

Moreover, TMC SL’s cardiovascular program received accreditation for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft in Laguna, showcasing commitment to patient safety.

The introduction of smart rooms with voice-controlled features has enhanced patient satisfaction, maintaining a high rating of 4.28 in 2023. TMC SL also actively participated in community events, raising funds for various foundations.

TMC Clinic: Primary Care Provider of the Year

Also during the last HCA Awards, TMC Clinic was named Primary Care Provider of the Year, particularly, for its commitment to enhance primary healthcare accessibility.

With 10 new ambulatory care clinics, TMC Clinic now operates 60 fully equipped facilities with an aim to cater to modern healthcare needs. Such expansion also includes the renovation of eight existing clinics to further enhance patient experience.

Collaborating with corporate partners, TMC Clinic manages 11 corporate accounts in 23 Occupational Health Clinic sites, supporting 31,000 more employees, with plans for 12 additional corporate accounts in 2024.

Marketing Initiative of The Year and Allied Health Initiative of The Year

TMC Ortigas also won the Marketing Initiative of the Year Award for its All-In Maternity Package launched during the 2023 Women’s Month Celebration alongside the dedicated video campaign, “Some Days are Bigger Than Others.” This initiative, which is centered on providing care, comfort, and unmatched medical support for expectant mothers and their newborns has set a new standard in maternity care.