Mayors’ Hall in Las Piñas inaugurated

The City Government of Las Piñas, led by Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar, inaugurated the new Mayor's Hall on Tuesday, 26 March.

The Mayor's Hall showcases a gallery of the esteemed lineage of mayors who have led Las Piñas City.

The hall offers a glimpse into the history of the city's leadership and growth under its mayors through a collection of photographs organized by the City Tourism and Cultural Office.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by key city officials, including City Mayor Imelda Aguilar, Vice Mayor April Aguilar, Alelee Aguilar-Andanar, and City Councilors Peewee Aguilar, Emmanuel Luis Casimiro, John Jess Bustamante, Ruben Ramos, Rex Riguera, Danilo Hernandez, and Rey Reyes, who celebrated the city's leadership and governance through the years.