Globe is Phl’s most valuable telecom brand — Brand Finance

Globe has clinched the top position as the Philippines' most valuable telecom brand and also secured 7th place in the ASEAN region, based on the Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2024 report.

This ranking comes alongside an exceptional AAA brand strength rating, demonstrating Globe's steadfast dedication to excellence and its ability to consistently meet customer expectations with its innovative services and solutions.

In comparison, Globe's main local competitor fell to 2nd place in the Philippines and the 8th position in ASEAN, while maintaining an AA+ brand strength rating.

Brand Finance, a globally-recognized brand valuation consultancy, puts thousands of the world’s biggest brands to the test every year, helping them understand the worth of their brand and how it fits into their overall business strategy.

A strong brand enhances business performance through market differentiation, fostering customer loyalty, attracting top talent, and offering a competitive advantage during economic or industry challenges. These factors collectively contribute to better brand love, translating to customer preference, increased revenue, and overall resilience.

The report reflects Globe's strategic efforts in embracing digital transformation and its commitment to providing customer-centric services, which have been pivotal in strengthening its market presence and enhancing brand value.

Globe's achievement in retaining its ranking and brand strength rating amidst market fluctuations and competitive pressures is a testament to the success of its strategy, and its commitment to innovation, quality service delivery, and customer satisfaction.

“This distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing superior service and innovative solutions to our customers. Despite the increasingly competitive landscape, our focus on digital transformation and customer-centric services has allowed us to maintain our strong market presence and enhance our brand value,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Brand Finance's report also provides insights into the strength and resilience of brands across various industries. Globe's consistent recognition among the top telecom brands in the ASEAN region reflects its excellence in brand strategy, operational efficiency, and the delivery of compelling customer experiences.

The company’s focus on digital solutions, customer engagement, and sustainable practices continues to play a crucial role in its ongoing success and in maintaining its position as a leader in the ASEAN telecom landscape.