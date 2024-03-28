Franki Russell natupad ang pangarap

Abot-langit ang pasasalamat ng aktres at dating “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate na si Franki Russell nang mahirang siya bilang representative ng New Zealand para sa prestihiyosong Miss Universe pageant.

Sa kanyang IG, ipinakita ng dalaga ang mga larawan na kuha noong araw na italaga siya bilang Miss Universe New Zealand.

“A new chapter. Where to begin?” saad ni Franki.

Dagdag pa niya, isang 10-year journey ang pagiging kandidata niya sa naturang beauty pageant.

“This really feels like a ten year journey in the making. I applied for Miss Universe New Zealand in 2014 – I was 19 at that time and really didn’t know who I was as a person. A lost girl just wanting to find her purpose and her place in this world. Now that I am 29, ten years older and with far more life experience, I realized that life definitely works in mysterious ways. As the saying goes: ‘everything happens for a reason’ and has lead me to this new role,” sabi ni Franki.

Dini-dedicate ni Franki ang bagong chapter na kanyang tatahakin sa yumaong ama.

“Every day after school he would would ask me ‘What is the highlight of your day?’ This taught me from a very young age to always look for that positivity in every day, in big or small ways. I know he is looking down and encouraging me every step of the way in my Miss Universe NZ journey and in the weeks and months to come as I prepare for the Miss Universe competition in Mexico,” sabi pa niya.

Bukod pa rito, nagpapasalamat rin siya sa kanyang ina at mga kapatid bilang kanyang “amazing support system”.

Thankful rin si Franki sa iba pa niyang mga naging pamilya at kainibigan na naging daan para matupad ang kanyang pangarap.

“To Josh and the Yugen Group team, my Viva family, Primastella family, the entire Miss Universe organization, Khun Anne, Mr. Raul and Ms. O, for the trust and support and making this small town girls’ dream come true. My friends, colleagues, glam team, the pageant media and everyone who are always there to support and celebrate all my little successes,” sabi ng dalaga.