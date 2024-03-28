DSWD-7 gets 5-star compliance for energy-fuel savings

The Department of Energy (DoE) has recognized the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) as 5-star compliant with the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

This, after a spot-check activity was conducted by the DoE among government offices. Such activity aims to reduce usage and cost of energy in government agencies by advancing energy efficiency technologies and practices in all government facilities.

Under the GEMP, all government offices are required to cut their electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10 percent.

Cost-saving measures

“I urge everyone to continue the pagpakabana (concern) of our cost-saving measures to reduce energy costs,” DSWD-7 regional director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

She thanked the DoE for recognizing the efforts of their office in cost-saving measures for effective and efficient energy consumption.

The DoE distributed 12 LED lamps each to government agencies who were 5-star rated.

Distribution of such lamps was led by Atty. Janet Padolina, chief of the General Legal Services Division, and Lourdes Arciaga of DoE-Energy Resource Development and Utilization Division, Visayas Field Office.