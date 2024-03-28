Bong Go inspects new Punta Talaban Bridge in Himamaylan City

In support of local infrastructure development, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Saturday, 23 March, conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing Punta Talaban Bridge Project in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. This project, which Go has advocated for as the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aims to enhance connectivity and promote economic growth within the area.

Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson stated that Himamaylan City, previously a quiet city, has been dubbed the "Awakened Dragon of the South" in recognition of its swift development and dynamic progress.

The mayor attributes this transformation to the collective efforts of the local and national government with support coming from the legislature. Mayor Tongson particularly expressed gratitude to Go for providing support to enhancing the city's development.

"What you see since 2019, it was because of this man. We are now called the 'Awakened Dragon of the South' because of this man," Mayor Tongson remarked.

The Punta Talaban Bridge is set to connect Sitio Punta Talaban to Talaban Proper in Barangay Talaban. It is anticipated to benefit the local community in Talaban and the neighboring barangays of Aguisan and Sara-et.

The new bridge will replace an older structure, offering a safer and more reliable means of transportation across the Talaban River.

During his visit, Go emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "With the construction of the Punta Talaban Bridge, we aim to not just about replace an old bridge, but to connect lives, improve local economies, and ensure the safety of our people."

The bridge is expected to play a crucial role in the local community by improving access between Himamaylan City and surrounding areas, facilitating easier movement of people and goods. Additionally, it is projected to become a new tourist attraction, thanks to its scenic location and potential for beautiful sunset views.

Go further highlighted the economic implications of such projects, noting, "By enhancing our infrastructure, we open doors to greater economic opportunities. The Punta Talaban Bridge is a testament to our dedication to fostering economic development and supporting the livelihoods of our citizens in various parts of the country."

Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged the efforts of local officials, including Congressman Emilio Bernardino Yulo, Governor Eugenio "Bong" Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and Mayor Tongson, among others, for spurring development in the province.

Aside from the said project, Go supported other infrastructure initiatives in Himamaylan City, including funding for constructing various multi-purpose buildings.

Other initiatives that Go pushed for in the province include the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives in Bacolod City; the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto; the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava; road maintenance in Bago City; and construction of a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, among others.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go inspected the Super Health Center in Himamaylan City and aided displaced workers there. Furthermore, Go was in Ilog town, where he celebrated the Kisi-Kisi Festival and assisted more displaced workers.

As part of his visit to Negros Occidental, Go also went to Bacolod City and Victorias City the next day to inspect Super Health Centers and aid more displaced workers in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment. He also participated in the PBA All-Star Weekend festivities.