Baguio media selects lucky summer visitors

BAGUIO CITY — Officers and members of the Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club Inc. (BCBC), the biggest association of media practitioners in Baguio and Benguet picked the lucky summer visitors (LSVs) 2024 morning of 28 March.

The Baguio media went down to the bus stops in Pugo, La Union, near the boundary of Benguet and La Union to hunt for the tourists who are going to visit Baguio City for the first time. The selection of LSVs is one of the efforts to promote tourism of Baguio City and Benguet.

After being selected, the lucky tourists will be treated with red carpet by the media and the sponsors and the local government units of Baguio City and some municipalities of Benguet from 28 to 31 March 2024. They will be toured to the famous tourist destinations and attractions of Baguio City and Benguet. They will also be accommodated for free by a famous hotel in Baguio City.

Before the selection, members of the BCBC conduct the traditional media camp from 25 to 31 March 2024. It is a week of bonding and consolidation among them. Lectures on journalism were also held where most of the participants are mass communication as well as development communication from the different colleges and universities of Baguio City and Benguet.