The Medical City Enterprise shines at Healthcare Asia Awards 2024

The Medical City (TMC) emerged victorious at the Healthcare Asia (HCA) Awards 2024 held on March 26 in Singapore, with TMC Ortigas, TMC South Luzon, and TMC Clinic securing the top three awards for the Healthcare Providers Category, reinforcing the organization’s position as the leader in the healthcare industry and dedication as the Filipinos’ Trusted Partner In Health.

HCA Awards, an annual event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the healthcare sector, named The Medical City Enterprise as the Hospital of the Year (TMC Ortigas), Secondary Hospital of the Year (TMC South Luzon), and Primary Care Provider of the Year (TMC Clinic) Awards, in recognition of its commitment to innovation, compassionate patient care, and excellence in service delivery.

Hospital of the Year

TMC Ortigas has clinched the prestigious Hospital of the Year award four times in the last five years (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024). This recognition is a testament to their relentless dedication to pushing medical science boundaries and patient care. One key contributor is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Imaging Services, which led to a significant improvement, with the finalizing results compliance rate jumping from 98% to an impressive 99.88%. Additionally, the introduction of Microwave Ablation for tumor-debulking, a first in the Philippines, and Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) for scarless removal of thyroid nodules further solidified TMC's commitment to cutting-edge treatment options, contributing to a 9.2% revenue increase in 2023.

Milestones like the 11th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and the successful completion of 24 Outpatient Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCIs) enhanced patient care efficiency. Furthermore, groundbreaking efforts in cardiovascular and neurological innovation, such as the Mechanical Thrombectomy and Endovascular Thrombectomy (EVT) program, earned TMC Ortigas the Patient Care Initiative of the Year award.



Over the years, TMC has impressively risen in the Top of Mind Status, moving from 5th place in 2017 to a virtual tie for the top position, showing our growing influence and trust within the community. A key driver of this ascendancy has been our strategic use of social media, which achieved an unprecedented 80 million reach in 2023, demonstrating the power of digital platforms in amplifying our message of healthcare excellence and innovation.

TMC South Luzon: Secondary Hospital of the Year

TMC South Luzon (TMC SL) won Secondary Hospital of the Year for its service innovation, patient care, and community outreach, marking its second win since 2022. In 2023, TMC SL achieved a remarkable 14.32% revenue growth, driven by new services like the expanded Wellness and Lifestyle Center. Notable additions include the Bella Aesthetic Unit and Vivant Weight Wellness Unit, extending services through Sunset Clinics for after-office hours. Moreover, TMC SL's cardiovascular program received accreditation for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) in Laguna, showcasing commitment to patient safety. Introduction of smart rooms with voice-controlled features enhanced patient satisfaction, maintaining a high rating of 4.28 in 2023. TMC SL also actively participated in community events, raising funds for various foundations.

TMC Clinic: Primary Care Provider of the Year

TMC Clinic was named Primary Care Provider of the Year, for its commitment to enhance primary healthcare accessibility. With 10 new ambulatory care clinics, TMC Clinic now operates 60 fully equipped facilities with an aim to cater to modern healthcare needs. The expansion also includes the renovation of eight existing clinics to further enhance patient experience. Collaborating with corporate partners, TMCC manages 11 corporate accounts in 23 Occupational Health Clinic sites, supporting 31,000 more employees, with plans for 12 additional corporate accounts in 2024.

Marketing Initiative of The Year and Allied Health Initiative of The Year

Aside from these awards, TMC Ortigas also won the Marketing Initiative of the Year Award for its All-In Maternity Package launched during the 2023 Women’s Month Celebration alongside the dedicated video campaign “Some Days are Bigger Than Others.” This initiative set a new standard in maternity care, centered on providing care, comfort, and unmatched medical support for expectant mothers and their newborns.

TMC SL also won the Allied Health Initiative of the Year for its annual “Med Tech Week.” The event offers these medical professionals a platform to discuss various topics related to laboratory tests, including the latest technologies, limitations, and specialized pathways.

HCA Awards recipients underwent rigorous scrutiny and evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges comprising leading experts and luminaries from globally respected institutions. The panel includes esteemed representatives from renowned entities such as Boston Consulting Group, KPMG Singapore, Pureland Venture, Kearney, EY-Parthenon, and Deloitte Asia Pacific & Southeast Asia.



