She Builds: Celebrating Aboitiz Construction's Inspirational Women

Marife: Forging Paths, Leading with Grace

In Aboitiz Construction’s project site in Balamban, Cebu, Marife Balbarino emerges as a symbol of fortitude and grace. Rethinking women’s roles in leadership, she ascends to the coveted role of a female Project Manager, her journey marked by her determination and love for her work.

With each project she undertakes, Marife not only dismantles stereotypes but also lays the groundwork for a future where gender is no barrier to success. For her, leadership isn't defined by gender, but by empathy, understanding, and a continuous pursuit of excellence.

"In the company, every voice – be it male or female – contributes to our success," Marife asserts. "Together, we build inclusivity in the workplace, where every individual is celebrated for their unique contributions."

The stories of Sofia, Ganyfer, and Marife prove that women are also builders. They pioneer pathways of excellence and empowerment for generations to come. Through their inspiring stories, they provide a blueprint to a better future where possibilities are limitless.