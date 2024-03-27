Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista: Brewing silent war?

Is there a billowing silent war between beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach and fashion icon Heart Evangelista?
It was deduced from a post by an online entertainment site that the two high-profile celebrities seemingly took a jab at each other — and they did it with utter subtlety.
The post had observers say that there seems to be a brewing feud between the two showbiz royals, and it was indicative of the fashion world that they were lording over in recent months.
The Instagram posts of Wurtzbach and Evangelista are replete with fashion events as they scale the stratospheric ladder of the sartorial realm.
In the Facebook report, it was said that Evangelista, based on an Instagram post on 26 January, seemingly took a swipe at an unnamed personality with this message: “Don’t give the enemy a seat at your table.” This was underscored by a caption that read: “Not today.”
Not a few opined that Wurtzbach was being alluded to in Evangelista’s loaded post, even though the beauty queen was not named.
Finally, the war of the roses, imagined or otherwise, took a more definite shape when L’Oreal Paris recently shared a video about women’s worth, in which Wurtzbach released a statement: “While others deny us a seat at the table. We’re creating our own space. Paving the way for others to follow.”
Was it a clear swipe at Evangelista?
In the comment section of the entertainment page, netizens were divided as there were some who sided with Wurtzbach while others supported Evangelista.
“She maybe a miss universe but heart is the crazy rich Asian woman. a woman of substance, an epitome of fashion and talent and originality d nya kailangan mag hire Ng glam team Ng may glam team just to get ahead or even. Galawang pulitika ung ganun mag hire ng
ex-employee Ng kalaban pra makakuha Ng tricks and treats, very dirty,” said one Evangelista supporter.
“What I don’t understand is kilala naman na si Heart, bat ayaw nyang may iba pang pinoy na makilala maliban sa kanya. Maganda ung mindset ni Pia na gusto nyang may sumunod sa yapak nya. And it should be that way,” one
pro-Wurtzbach said.
But this comment by another netizen seemingly nailed it: “Hahahahhaha here’s the thing, fashion weeks is also marketing, marketing is business and business is equals to MONEY! If you go deep beyond fashion, it is also about creating money. The more you create money the more successful you are in fashion. Remember last year and this year’s fashion weeks, Pia earned more! That’s it! It shows the millions of dollars she earned. You don’t go there just to pose; you go there with investments to earn. No need to argue with this PILIPINO THING! REALITY CHECK TAYO AH! Hahaha yang glam team issue na yan, like duh walang magawa si heart nyan bakit may contract ba sila sa kanya? Di ba wala! Legally speaking walang habol. Hahaha Pilipino lang nman ang gumagawa ng issue hahahaha ka cheapan! Hahah i find it ridiculous!”
