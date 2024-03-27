Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista: Brewing silent war?

Is there a billowing silent war between beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach and fashion icon Heart Evangelista?

It was deduced from a post by an online entertainment site that the two high-profile celebrities seemingly took a jab at each other — and they did it with utter subtlety.

The post had observers say that there seems to be a brewing feud between the two showbiz royals, and it was indicative of the fashion world that they were lording over in recent months.

The Instagram posts of Wurtzbach and Evangelista are replete with fashion events as they scale the stratospheric ladder of the sartorial realm.

In the Facebook report, it was said that Evangelista, based on an Instagram post on 26 January, seemingly took a swipe at an unnamed personality with this message: “Don’t give the enemy a seat at your table.” This was underscored by a caption that read: “Not today.”

Not a few opined that Wurtzbach was being alluded to in Evangelista’s loaded post, even though the beauty queen was not named.

Finally, the war of the roses, imagined or otherwise, took a more definite shape when L’Oreal Paris recently shared a video about women’s worth, in which Wurtzbach released a statement: “While others deny us a seat at the table. We’re creating our own space. Paving the way for others to follow.”