PCG monitors ports, over 100K passengers for Holy Week

At least 64,179 outbound passengers and 55,719 inbound passengers were monitored in ports across the country on Holy Wednesday, as reported by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The PCG, in a statement, said the inspections were conducted on 639 vessels and 1,077 motorbancas.

The PCG placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert status from 24 to 31 March.

The seafaring public who have inquiries, concerns, and clarifications regarding travel protocols and regulations during the Holy Week can reach the PCG through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service at 0927-560-7729.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the operations of ports have been smooth so far but they are expecting increased traffic of passengers on RoRo ports in the eastern and western seaboard.

Balilo said more personnel were deployed in stations to check ships to avoid overloading of passengers.

The PCG is also monitoring small boats, he added.

Balilo also noted that additional trips are available in Batangas and Mindoro ports to accommodate more passengers.

In anticipation of the influx of passengers via sea transport, the Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao (CGDNEM) and other concerned government agencies have established 'Malasakit' Help Desks at ports.

The help desk will provide necessary assistance, address inquiries, and facilitate a smooth, safe, and secure travel experience for the riding public.

Further, the PCG's Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection (VSEI) Team conducted pre-departure inspections of vessels to ascertain seaworthiness and compliance with existing maritime safety rules and regulations before the scheduled voyage to avoid the occurrence of any untoward incidents.

Deployable response groups that could perform bay watch patrols for the safety of beachgoers are also activated.

The PCG encourages the public "to immediately report any violations pertaining to maritime safety."

Tourists are also reminded to be extra vigilant, cautious, and attentive to their children to prevent drowning-related incidents.