PAGASA's heat warning for Holy Week travel

LOOK: A traveler finds relief from the sweltering heat by using a fan while waiting in a queue at a bus terminal in Quezon City on Holy Wednesday, 27 March 2024. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warns about the heat index, which measures the "apparent heat" felt by the human body. Temperatures ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius are categorized as "dangerous." Such extreme temperatures may lead to heat-related illnesses like cramps, exhaustion, and potentially fatal heat stroke with prolonged exposure. PAGASA advises Filipinos traveling during Holy Week to carry water bottles and minimize exposure to the scorching heat to stay safe. | via Yummie Dingding