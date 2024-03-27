MCIAA on ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos’

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR-Cebu Airport Corporation kicked off “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024” last Sunday, 24 March and will last until one week later.

The move is a concerted effort from its operations department, rescue and firefighting division, medical mission, airport police division and public affairs division, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security and Aboitiz InfraCapital.

MCIAA chief executive officer and general manager Julius G. Neri inspected the Oplan helpdesks to ensure their proper functions during the Holy Week.

He announced that all leaves of absences of security personnel under the divisions are not allowed during the period.

MCIAA, in coordination with Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC, established four helpdesks are manned 24/7 by the Airport Police Division, rescue and firefighting division, medical division and public affairs division as well as OJTs from CTU-Main, STI- Ormoc, CIT-U and SNMC.