Marcos eyes forging closer ties with India

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines wants to deepen its trade and defense collaboration with India as he thanked the South Asian country for exporting 295,000 metric tons of non-basmati white rice to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Chief Executive thanked Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his visit to Malacañan Palace earlier this week, as both India and the Philippines agreed to provide rice to Manila amid India's ban on rice exports.

“I’d like to thank you and please extend my gratitude to your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the timely provision of imported rice that we bought from India. The very critical… a very crucial time since we are in the right now suffering the effects (of) drought,” Marcos told Jaishankar in a courtesy call.

“I hope… we hope to do better and I hope to continue this trade with India, but not only in agri products but in other (areas). The ambassador has been working very hard to promote all of these different exchanges and welcome once again," Marcos added.

Last October, India allowed the shipment of 295,000 metric tons of non-basmati white rice to the Philippines, marking the highest allocation to a foreign nation since restrictions were lifted for specific countries.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India issued a notification on 18 October 2023, listing the Philippines along with Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Republic of Guinea as eligible destinations for exports.

India, known as the world’s largest rice exporter, had implemented a ban on non-basmati rice exports in July 2023 to address rising prices in its domestic market.

The President emphasized the Philippines' commitment to agriculture as a means of ensuring food security, highlighting the initial engagements with India in this regard.

Marcos mentioned that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has reached a consensus on the necessity of enhancing supply chains, both physical and digital.

Regarding improving connectivity, Marcos mentioned the implementation of significant infrastructure projects, such as the recent rehabilitation and modernization of Manila's main airports.

The Indian official expressed Prime Minister Modi's anticipation of President Marcos' state visit to India, which the President welcomed.

It was suggested that the President's visit could coincide with the 75th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.