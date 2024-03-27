Las Piñas celebrates 27th cityhood

The City of Las Piñas celebrated on Tuesday its 27th cityhood anniversary with meaningful activities benefiting its constituents with job opportunities, free vaccinations, and free weddings, among others.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting for the unveiling of a gallery of its city mayors was held at the municipal hall, led by City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar-Nery.

A one-act play was also performed by Tinig ng Teatro, narrating the history of Las Piñas.

Activities in the month-long cityhood celebration also include a family planning caravan, livelihood bazaar, medical mission, mass cervical and breast cancer screening, and a job fair.

A free town wedding was also held on 22 March, and around 102 couples participated in the special marriage event.

On 27 March 1907, under the Philippine Commission Act No. 1625, Las Piñas was separated from the town of Parañaque and was declared as an independent municipality.

Thus, declaring the said date as Araw Ng Las Piñas, and a special non-working day annually.