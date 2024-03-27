Int’l airport eyed for Vigan

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur — The much-awaited and long-delayed conversion of Vigan Community Airport into international airport will likely push through in the coming months.

This was revealed Wednesday by District engineer Reynaldo R. Ablog, newly designated head of the 1st district engineering office in an impromptu interview by this writer at his office here.

DE Ablog pointed out that they had just come up with the program of work of the said expansion of Vigan airport, with an initial amount of P285-million budget.

“An initial 500 meters will be developed for the expansion of said airport and this could then hopefully accommodate international flights,” Ablog said.

He said they had already submitted said program of work to Gov. Jerry Singson for immediate funding with the help of former governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, a close friend and political mentor of President Bongbong Marcos.

The DPWH head, pointed out, however that the said programmed amount does not include the budget of buildings and other structures.

“We’ll also construct a bridge since part of the proposed runway expansion will hit a river in the area,” added Ablog.

Community airports are airports that are used primarily for general aviation. There are currently 40 airports in this category. Only a few community airports, such as Siquijor Airport and Vigan Airport, have regularly-scheduled air service.