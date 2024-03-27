Give it to Gibo

Among the measures proposed to ease the ongoing tension in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the most sensible comes from no less than the Defense Secretary himself.

Gilberto Teodoro, now on his second stint as Defense Secretary, recently made headlines with his daring proposition to Beijing: to submit their territorial claims in the WPS to arbitration.

Many believe Teodoro’s bold move is significant, and its implications for the resolution of the WPS dispute are far-ranging. His challenge comes on the heels of another case of bullying perpetuated by the Chinese Coast Guard, which fired water cannons and performed dangerous maneuvers anew at a Philippine vessel on a rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

China’s aggressive action is nothing new considering its insistence that it owns almost the entire South China Sea, a strategically vital maritime region rich in natural resources and a major maritime thoroughfare.

The Mainland’s expansive claims, embodied in its nine-dash line map, have been a source of tension and conflict with neighboring countries, particularly the Philippines, which is using the landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in its favor in 2016 to challenge Beijing’s claims.

Arbitration has emerged as a popular mechanism for resolving disputes between states, offering a peaceful and legally binding means of settling conflicts. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides a framework for resolving maritime disputes, including those in the WPS.

Teodoro’s call for Beijing to arbitrate its WPS claim represents a significant development in the ongoing dispute. While filing diplomatic protests is the norm, Teodoro, known for his pragmatic approach to governance and diplomacy, framed his proposition to promote stability and adherence to international law in the region.

By daring China to submit its claims to arbitration, Teodoro aimed to uphold the principles of UNCLOS and the rule of law, fostering a rules-based order in the WPS.

He issued the challenge after China warned the Philippines ‘to be prepared to bear all potential consequences of its actions in the WPS, the portion of the South China Sea that rightfully belongs to the Philippines, as affirmed in the 2016 international arbitral ruling.

The same PCA ruling declared Beijing’s claim to nearly the entire SCS without basis.

Teodoro’s proposal carries several implications for resolving the WPS dispute and regional dynamics. Arbitration offers a legal framework for resolving disputes based on established principles of international law, including UNCLOS. By challenging China to arbitrate its claims, Teodoro underscores the importance of legal legitimacy and adherence to international norms in resolving territorial disputes.

This bold move puts diplomatic pressure on Beijing to engage in constructive dialogue and adhere to international standards. By publicly calling on China to submit to arbitration, Teodoro signals the Philippines’ commitment to peaceful resolution while highlighting China’s reluctance to abide by international legal mechanisms.

The WPS dispute has significant implications for regional stability and security. Teodoro’s proposal promotes stability by advocating for peaceful dispute resolution and adherence to international law. By encouraging arbitration, Teodoro aims to de-escalate tensions and foster cooperation among claimant states.

Teodoro’s challenge, therefore, reflects a broader trend towards normative influence in international relations. By championing the principles of UNCLOS and advocating for arbitration, Teodoro seeks to shape regional norms and promote a rules-based order in the WPS.

Looking at it from another perspective, the daring proposition to Beijing to arbitrate its WPS claim represents a significant development in the ongoing dispute.

By advocating for arbitration, Teodoro underscores the importance of legal legitimacy, diplomatic pressure, regional stability, and normative influence in resolving territorial disputes.

While the road to resolution remains fraught with challenges, Teodoro’s bold move serves as a reminder of the potential for peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law in pursuing stability and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The only problem we see now is whether Beijing would accede to his challenge. It’s like daring the school bully to face the Guidance Counselor and face the consequences of his acts.