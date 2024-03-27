Foreign meddling in 2025 polls looms

The National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday raised the alarm over possible foreign interference during the 2025 midterm elections.

In a television interview, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said it is critical that the government intensify its cyber security amid the reported persistent cyberattacks by “foreign sources,” as revealed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Malaya warned not just government agencies but also the private sector.

“The NSC is sounding the alarm on possible electoral interference by foreign entities. Given that it will be an election year, we should start preparing now to protect the integrity of the electoral process and protect it from cyberattacks,” Malaya said, expressing concern to the DICT.

“We have already told them that we need a robust cyber security strategy and to prepare for any possible interference in the 2025 elections. We see a consistent pattern abroad. We have seen foreign interference in elections in most democracies,” he said.

Malaya said democracies are vulnerable to cyberattacks “due to the openness and transparency.”

U.S. accuses China

Malaya made the remarks after the United States and its two key allies accused China of being behind a series of hackings of lawmakers and key democratic institutions.

China denied the accusation and said it “opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks.”

He said the NSC, with its partner agencies, is already preparing for any possible foreign interference in the midterm polls, which includes protecting the election database from hacking.

“It is the government’s responsibility to prepare us for any eventualities, and given that we are strategically located in the flat point of the region, it would be prudent for the Philippines to start preparing for that,” Malaya said.

Security of poll results ensured

He added that they will ensure the security of the transmission of election results so it “cannot be subjected to any cyberattack.”

The campaign process, he said, must not be interfered with by the “usage of fake news or disinformation or malign influence.”

Any interference with the electoral process is considered a threat to national security, Malaya noted. “That’s why we must prepare for that as early as now.”

He said cyber threats “could be as subtle as troll farms or disinformation to sway the public to a certain political thought. Or it could be as serious as hacking the electoral database. Or interfering with the transmission of votes.”

“For so long, we have been concerned about politicians manipulating the electoral process to ensure their victory,” he added.

He said the government should act on possible threats before they happen.

Comelec ready this early

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured Wednesday that all security measures are in place for the 2025 national and local elections.

In a Viber message to reporters, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the poll body was starting to prepare this early to protect the integrity of the electoral process and guard it against cyberattacks.

“That is what we are doing. The reason why the preparation is early. Procurement is timely. This ensures that the system is tested and all security measures are put in place,” Garcia said.

“The features and the wish lists that we included in the hardware, software, and transmission ensure the protection against any cyberattack,” he added.

Garcia said, “vigilance is crucial.”

“Of course, the readiness of our IT personnel matters much coupled with our learnings from the past,” he said.

“Most important of all is the support of all stakeholders in the electoral process and the critical collaboration with the electorate,” he added.

The Comelec recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the Office for Overseas Voting and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration for voting by Filipinos abroad.