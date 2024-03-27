Duterte entered to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with China over Ayungin Shoal – Roque

Former President Rodrigo Duterte entered into a “gentleman’s agreement” with China to maintain the status quo in the West Philippine Sea, his former spokesperson revealed Wednesday.

According to former Palace mouthpiece Harry Roque, Duterte made a deal with China to keep the country’s regular rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal free from China’s harassment.

“It was publicly stated by Sec. [Alan Peter] Cayetano. It was an agreement to respect the status quo. No further improvements on both sides,” Roque told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

Roque said the agreement was that the Chinese Coast Guard would not stop the delivery of food and water to the country’s troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre as long as the supply was limited to such.

The Ayungin Shoal, located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, is where the BRP Sierra Madre – a World War 2 ship turned makeshift Philippine military post – was grounded.

Over the past year, China persistently claimed that the Philippines made a promise to tow away the dilapidated warship in Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

Former Presidents Joseph “Erap” Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo were among the names floated that could be the ones who brokered a deal with China.

However, both of them denied the accusation.

Roque, likewise, reiterated that the deal Duterte entered with China “did not include the removal of the [BRP] Sierra Madre.”

“No such agreement upon by the Duterte administration,” he stressed.

He also said that the agreement was not in writing.

"Not a treaty, hence not binding on President Bongbong Marcos,” he said.

Marcos previously denied that the Philippine government made such a promise to China and asserted that he would rescind any commitment should there be an agreement between the two countries to remove the vessel.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippines decided in 1999 to deploy the BRP Sierra Madre as a permanent station on Ayungin Shoal in response to China’s illegal occupation of Panganiban Reef in 1995.

“The deployment of a Philippine military station in its own areas of jurisdiction is an inherent right of the Philippines and does not violate any laws,” it added.

The DAILY TRIBUNE and other media outlets sought comments from the DFA regarding the said "gentleman’s agreement," but it did not address the questions.

"Maybe you could request more information from those who speak of this ‘gentleman’s agreement,’" DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters.