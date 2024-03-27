DTI, coal plant partner in livelihood training

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) coal plant company hosted a one-day livelihood training last 22 March at La Arnie’s Farm, Munting Batangas.

The livelihood training was spearheaded by DTI Bataan Veronica Señoreses and was aimed to teach members of the Bataan Cancer Society and Support Group in dishwashing liquid making.

Señoreses said that this training provides the beneficiaries a source of income that they can use for their treatment and recovery.

“This helps them to find a sustainable avenue to support their families despite their current struggles,” she said.

GNPD volunteers and 35 members took part in the livelihood training as Señoreses demonstrated the step-by-step process on how to create a dishwashing liquid.