DSWD-7 receives 5-star compliance for energy-fuel savings

The Department of Energy (DOE) recognized the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) as 5-star compliant for the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) .

The program requires all government offices to reduce their electricity and fuel consumption by 10 percent. And spot-check activity was conducted among government agency offices.

The spot-check aims to reduce the use and cost of energy in government agencies by advancing energy efficiency technologies and practices in all government facilities.

"I urge everyone to continue the pagpakabana( concern) of our cost-saving measures to reduce energy costs," DSWD-7 regional director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

She thanked the DOE for recognizing the efforts of their office in cost-saving measures for effective and efficient energy consumption.

The DOE distributed 12 LED lamps each to government agencies that reached the 5-star rating.

The distribution was led by Atty. Janet Padolina, chief of the General Legal Services Division, DOE-Energy Resource Development and Utilisation Division, Visayas Field Office Lourdes Arciaga.