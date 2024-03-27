Claudine Fernandez: Daddy’s girl

No extra homework from dad

DT: Any travel story with your dad that you’d like to share?

CF: My dad has always loved road-tripping and the spontaneity that can come with it. Growing up, we took a number of very unstructured road trips throughout the US (this was before GPS and Google Maps were even in the picture) — finding our evening’s destination based on the signs we happened to encounter on the road or a wrong turn we had taken, discovering small/off-the-radar towns, stopping into a shop/cafe that looked intriguing and that we just happened to pass by. I am much more of a planner today and have taken much more charge over our family trips…but I sometimes find myself nostalgic for the chaos and simultaneous simplicity of those road trips and our discoveries.

DT: Who are you closer to, your dad or mom? What areas of your life would you consult with your dad more than your mom?

CF: This question is a trap. I will skip.

DT: Was there ever a time when he put his foot down over a choice you made?

CF: On my college major. My first year I struggled while adjusting to the pace of academics in the engineering track I was on, and I wanted to switch into something else where I had a more “natural affinity”. As much as I complained and lamented at the time, he insisted that I keep persevering and that it would be the more practical decision.

DT: Who spoils you more, dad or mom?

CF: Definitely dad, or at least he was never the one in charge of giving me extra homework.

DT: To what extent has he had a say in your significant life’s choices such as your college course, the man in your life, friends you go out with?

CF: He is someone who always has a strong opinion, but for some time he has given me the space to make my own decisions. At this point he knows I will always consider his opinion regardless of what decision(s) I make.

It’s just a job

DT: Any irreconcilable differences that you both just have to live with? What habits of his do you not like but you just have to accept? What about your habits or traits that he has to accept because that’s the way you are?

CF: When we butt heads on a topic (whether it be something as trivial as the vacation schedule or something more substantive like a debate on a social issue) he can find me very “hardheaded”, as he likes to say — and there is only so much he knows he can do or say about that, because I mostly got that trait from him.

Growing up, it was sometimes challenging navigating some of the cultural differences between our household and the international school I attended. For example, he was of the belief that it was improper to attend “sleepovers” and I at the time was, of course, fixated on how it would affect my ability to keep friends or have some fun. I have to hand it to them though as they did come up with some very creative solutions — I was allowed to attend the party, and they personally came to pick me up from my friend’s home very, very late (sometimes 2 or 3 a.m.) so that I did not technically sleep over.

DT: He occupies a position in the Philippine government. What is your advice to him?

CF: I’m going to keep this high level because such things are always easily said, but always keep within the boundaries of your convictions. At the end of the day, yes, it’s an important job, but it is just a job. You have worked so hard for so much of your life already — try to make sure you have time to relax, stop and smell the roses.

DT: What do you want to tell your dad?

CF: Covid has been a challenging time generally, but especially for families separated by distance and international borders. It’s been the longest time in my whole life that I had gone without seeing my parents — usually I see them a couple of times each year and if Covid has given me anything, it is the perspective that I can definitely take that for granted. Wishing him a happy Father’s Day today and every day because he deserves it. I am looking forward to spending more quality time moving forward with and from these strange times.