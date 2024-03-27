Angat Dam water level below 200 m.

The water level of Angat Dam, which supplies potable water to most of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, has continued to dip below 200 meters amid the prevailing El Niño.

Based on PAGASA’s monitoring on Wednesday, the dam’s water level is currently at 199.50. It incurred a -0.27 24-hour deviation from its previous level of 199.77.

Angat’s normal high water level is 212.00 meters, posting a deviation of -12.50 meters.

Meanwhile, its rule curve elevation, which is the minimum reservoir elevation that would ensure the availability of water for domestic supply, is 191.33 meters. The dam is 8.17 meters from its rule curve.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) recently said it would decrease the water pressure of concessionaires in Metro Manila as a step toward saving dam water.

“Our customers will not run out of water. We will only reduce the strength or pressure of the water. This is our strategy to manage the water that comes from Angat,” said MWSS spokesperson Patrick Dizon.

He added that this would take effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. when water utilization is lower.

The National Water Resources Board announced that it would reduce the water allocation to Metro Manila to 48 cubic meters per second from the current 50 cubic meters per second.

This will take effect from 16 to 30 April.