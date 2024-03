LATEST

Adorned Christ's images readied in Subic Bay Freeport

LOOK: Life-size images depicting Christ's passion, adorned with beautiful dresses and carried by flower-decorated carrozas, are being prepared for the night procession, which will start in front of the San Roque Chapel in Subic Bay Freeport Zone. On Holy Wednesday, a procession is held with the images depicting Christ's life and death. | via Jonas Reyes