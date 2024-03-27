119K passengers in seaports — PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that at least 64,179 outbound and 55,719 inbound passengers were monitored in ports across the country on Holy Wednesday.

The PCG said that 639 sea vessels and 1,077 motor boats were inspected.

The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 24 to 31 March.

Passengers with inquiries, concerns, and clarifications regarding travel protocols and regulations during the Holy Week can reach the PCG through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service at 0927-560-7729.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the operations at ports have been smooth so far, but they are expecting increased passenger traffic at RoRo ports on the eastern and western seaboard.

Balilo said more personnel were deployed in stations to check ships to avoid the overloading of passengers.

He added that the PCG is also monitoring small boats.

He said additional trips were available in the Batangas and Mindoro ports to accommodate more passengers.

In anticipation of the influx of passengers via sea transport, the Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao and other government agencies concerned have established Malasakit help desks at the ports.

The help desks will provide necessary assistance, address inquiries, and facilitate a smooth, safe, and secure travel experience for the riding public.

Further, the PCG’s Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection team conducted pre-departure inspections of vessels to ascertain seaworthiness and compliance with maritime safety rules and regulations before scheduled voyages to avoid untoward incidents.

Deployable response groups that could perform baywatch patrols for the safety of beachgoers were also activated.

The PCG has encouraged the public “to immediately report any violations about maritime safety.”

Tourists were reminded to be extra vigilant, cautious, and attentive to their children to prevent drowning incidents.

Air passenger volume surge

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that over one million passengers are expected to travel through Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) during Holy Week. This marks a 15 percent increase in passenger volume compared to the same period in 2023 when 926,755 travelers passed through the airport.

MIAA reported that daily passenger numbers for the first two weeks of March averaged 132,367.

During Holy Week, passenger traffic is anticipated to reach up to 140,000 in a single day, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Before the pandemic, the Lenten season saw an average of 140,812 passengers daily, totaling 1,126,501 over eight days.